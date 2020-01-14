Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Scaling a Channel on Hardware Devices

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Create scales to convert hardware channel unit measurements to transducer/actuator scaled units.

    Before you begin, you might need to scale a channel when using a sensor that requires scaling from its voltage or current output into engineering units. Use your sensor's documentation for more information on creating a scale. For input channels, scales convert read samples from the hardware channel to scaled units. Scales on output channels convert written samples to pre-scaled units of the channel.
    1. Depending on your goal, complete one of the following tasks.
      Goal Task
      Create a lookup table scale. Map an array of pre-scaled values to an array of corresponding scaled values.
      Create a polynomial scale. Convert values using a polynomial equation with up to ten coefficients.
      Create a thermocouple scale. Convert values to Kelvins or degrees Celsius, Fahrenheit, or Rankine.
      Import scales from another application. Import a scale created by another system definition file (.nivssdf) or NI-DAQmx.
      Import scale values from a text file. Import scale table values or coefficients from a text file.
    2. Map the scale to the channel.

