Scaling a Channel on Hardware Devices

Create scales to convert hardware channel unit measurements to transducer/actuator scaled units.Before you begin, you might need to scale a channel when using a sensor that requires scaling from its voltage or current output into engineering units. Use your sensor's documentation for more information on creating a scale. For input channels, scales convert read samples from the hardware channel to scaled units. Scales on output channels convert written samples to pre-scaled units of the channel.
|Goal
|Task
|Create a lookup table scale.
|Map an array of pre-scaled values to an array of corresponding scaled values.
|Create a polynomial scale.
|Convert values using a polynomial equation with up to ten coefficients.
|Create a thermocouple scale.
|Convert values to Kelvins or degrees Celsius, Fahrenheit, or Rankine.
|Import scales from another application.
|Import a scale created by another system definition file (.nivssdf) or NI-DAQmx.
|Import scale values from a text file.
|Import scale table values or coefficients from a text file.