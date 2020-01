Scaling a Channel on Hardware Devices

Create scales to convert hardware channel unit measurements to transducer/actuator scaled units.

Before you begin, you might need to scale a channel when using a sensor that requires scaling from its voltage or current output into engineering units. Use your sensor's documentation for more information on creating a scale. For input channels, scales convert read samples from the hardware channel to scaled units. Scales on output channels convert written samples to pre-scaled units of the channel.