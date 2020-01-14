Replaying Logged NI-XNET CAN Frame Data

Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

    Add and replay TDMS (.tdms) or NI-XNET log (.ncl) files on a CAN bus.

    Before you begin, add a CAN port. You can replay the frames within the file in the same order and timing as they were initially received. You can also filter specific frames from the file. A data replay file can be any valid TDMS or NI-XNET log file that contains CAN data.
    Note  

    VeriStand can only replay TDMS files that contain specific header information. To ensure your files contain the correct information, use VeriStand to create TDMS files you want to replay.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»NI-XNET»CAN in the configuration tree.
    4. Click a port.
    5. Click Outgoing»Data Replay.
    6. Click Add a Replay File to display the Select an XNET Data File dialog box.
    7. Click the Path folder to select a log file that contains CAN data and click OK.
    8. Under Data Replay, select the log file to display the File Replay Configuration page.
    9. Under File Replay Settings, specify a trigger channel for triggering the replay of the file.
      Note  

      Replay starts as soon as the value of the trigger channel is not zero. You can select a channel that triggers multiple replays of the file.

    10. (TDMS only) Specify the group name and channel name for the TDMS channel that contains the data to replay.
    11. Specify the cache # of frames and loop rate (Hz).
    12. Under file replay IDs, specify the replay behavior. The default behavior is to replay the entire file. You can configure this behavior to include or exclude specific frame IDs.
      Note  

      If you select Include Frame IDs, you cannot specify IDs of single-point frames that already appear as outgoing frames under the port. If you select one of the other behavior options, you cannot have any outgoing, single-point frames specified under the port. Specifying a single-point frame as both an output and a frame to replay causes a run-time error.

    13. Save the system definition file.
    Note  

    After you deploy and run the project, VeriStand also deploys the data replay file. If a data replay file with the same name already exists on the target when you deploy the project, VeriStand overwrites the existing file.

