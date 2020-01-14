Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Real-Time Sequence Call Step

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Calls a real-time sequence, executes the sequence on the specified Target, and returns information about whether the sequence execution passes or fails.

    You can call a real-time sequence from any section of a stimulus profile (Setup, Main, or Clean Up) or from within a Real-Time Sequence Group.

    Property/Section Description
    File Path Specifies the path to the real-time sequence to execute. You can specify a real-time sequence file (.nivsseq) or a properly formatted CSV file.
    Target Name Specifies the name of the target on which the sequence executes. The target must be defined in the system definition file associated with the stimulus profile.
    Timeout [ms] Specifies the amount of time in milliseconds within which the real-time sequence must complete each timestep. A zero or negative value indicates an infinite timeout. If the sequence does not complete a timestep within the specified amount of time, the VeriStand Engine aborts sequence execution and returns an error.
    Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.
    Pass/Fail Evaluation Includes properties you can use to configure pass/fail evaluation for the sequence:
    • Type—Specifies the type of pass/fail evaluation to perform. This step evaluates the return variable for the real-time sequence to determine whether the sequence passes or fails. You can select from the following options:
      • AlwaysPass—(Default) The evaluation always passes, regardless of the value of the return variable.
      • Boolean—Evaluates a Boolean value for pass/fail status. True is pass, unless you invert the evaluation.
      • NumericBoundsCheck—Evaluates an integer value relative to specified high and low boundaries.
    • Parameters—Defines parameters for the pass/fail evaluation. The options that appear depend on the Type of evaluation you specify. AlwaysPass evaluations have no parameters to define, because they always pass. You can set the following parameters:
      • Invert—[Type: Boolean] If TRUE, inverts a Boolean evaluation so that FALSE is pass and TRUE is fail.
      • Type—[Type: NumericBoundsCheck] Specifies the type of bounds check:
        • Inbounds—The evaluation passes if the value is within the specified bounds.
        • OutOfBounds—The evaluation passes if the value is outside the specified bounds.
      • High—[Type: NumericBoundsCheck] Specifies the high limit of the bounds. A value is within bounds if it is less than or equal to this value and greater than or equal to the Low value.
      • Low—[Type: NumericBoundsCheck] Specifies the low limit of the bounds.
    Parameters Contains properties that define the parameter assignments for the real-time sequence. When you specify the File Path to the real-time sequence, this section updates to display all the parameters defined in the sequence.
    • Parameter Assignment—Specifies the value to assign to a real-time sequence parameter. You can specify a constant value or a channel in the system definition file.
    • Update Parameters—Refreshes the Parameter Assignments for the sequence call based on the current contents of the specified sequence. This ensures parameter assignments exist for all parameters and that the data types of all parameter assignments match the data type of the corresponding sequence. This also deletes any parameter assignments that have no corresponding entry in the sequence.

      Use this option if you make any changes to the real-time sequence after you configure the Real-Time Sequence Call step.

