Variables for Reading and Writing Channels in a Real-Time Sequence

Use parameter and channel reference variables to read or write system definition channels.
|Variable
|Use case
|Limitations
|Parameter
|Use parameters to create real-time sequences that you can use across multiple system definition files.
|Parameters are difficult to manage if a stimulus profile contains nested real-time sequences or real-time sequences that access many channels.
|Channel Reference
|Use channel references if you do not need to use a real-time sequence with multiple system definition files. In general, channel references are easier to manage than parameters.
|Channel references bind a real-time sequence to a specific system definition file.
To illustrate how channel references are easier to manager than parameters, consider a real-time sequence, SeqA, that calls another sequence, SeqB. The stimulus profile, MyProfile, manages both sequences. You need to read a channel, named MyChannel, from SeqB.
|Parameters
|Channel Reference
