Components of a VeriStand Project

A VeriStand project contains at least one project file (.nivsprj), one system definition file (.nivssdf), and one screen file (.nivsscr or .nivsscreen). These files are used to configure, deploy, and interact with your system.
The following figure illustrates the locations of these files and major components of an VeriStand project.
Some components operate internally in the system when you run a project. Other components are user-visible features you create and configure in the VeriStand environment.
Note
The host computer and deployment target can be the same desktop PC. In this situation, you deploy a system definition file to host desktop PC like you would deploy the file to a remote target.