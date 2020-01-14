Optimizing Reflective Memory

Dynamic Data Size specifies the number of channels in reflective memory to reserve for dynamically mapping channel data at run time. Reflective memory can negatively impact performance. Reducing the number of channels to 0 avoids decreasing performance.

This is only recommended for systems that do not execute stimulus profiles or perform data logging that references channels across multiple targets.

Rather than using data channels to read and write data between targets in a system definition, create channel mappings between targets. When you configure channel mappings, VeriStand uses optimized reflective memory.

When sending data from a VeriStand system to a non-VeriStand system, manually select channels to add to reflective memory and read those channels from the non-VeriStand system.

Click Controller»Hardware»Chassis»Data Sharing»Reflective Memory . Click Export Channels. In the Export Channels to Reflective Memory dialog box, select channels to export and click OK. Click Data Sharing Network»Reflective Memory Network . On the Reflective Memory Network Configuration page, click Export memory table to file.