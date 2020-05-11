NI Hardware Support

VeriStand supports NI-XNET devices, NI-DAQ devices, and NI FPGA targets.
Note
For the best performance, VeriStand recommends that NI-DAQ devices support single-point timed hardware I/O or on-demand sampling. Refer to the
KnowledgeBase
for a list of NI-DAQ devices that support single-point timed hardware I/O.
|Hardware Feature
|NI-XNET Devices
|NI-DAQ Devices
|NI FPGA Targets
|Custom FPGA VIs
|–
|–
|✓1
|Hardware timing
|–
|✓
|✓
|Analog I/O
|–
|✓
|✓
|Digital I/O
|–
|✓
|✓
|Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) I/O
|–
|✓2
|✓
|
Auto-discovery of installed devices and I/O modules
|✓
|✓
|✓
|
1
Refer to the
FPGA Targets with Built-in Support
section for a list of NI FPGA targets for which VeriStand provides bitfiles and FPGA configuration files.
2
Device support for PWM I/O includes:
- Generating pulses—If hardware-timed single-point sample mode is enabled (default) for a counter output channel, only X Series PCI and PXI devices support generating pulses with that channel. However, if that property is disabled for a Counter Output (CO) channel, all DAQ devices support generating pulses.
- Measuring pulses—Only X Series PCI and PXI devices support measuring pulses with counter input channels.
Supported Targets
VeriStand supports deploying a project to the following targets:
- PXI/PCI—Any PXI controller with at least 256 MB of RAM.
- CompactRIO/Single-Board RIO—Any CompactRIO or Single-Board RIO device with at least 128 MB of RAM.
- Desktop PC—Any PC running Windows 7, Vista, XP Service Pack 3 or later, Server 2003 R2 (32-bit), or Server 2008 R2 (64-bit).
FPGA Targets with Built-in Support
VeriStand ships with bitfiles and FPGA configuration files for the following FPGA targets:
- NI cRIO-9103
Note
The files provided for the NI cRIO-9103 are configured for the NI 9215, NI 9263, NI 9411, and NI 9474 I/O modules.
- NI PXI/PCI-7811R
- NI PXI/PCI-7813R
- NI PXI/PCI-7831R
- NI PXI/PCI-7833R
- NI PXI/PCIe-7841R
- NI PXI/PCIe-7842R
- NI PXI/PCIe-7851R
- NI PXI/PCIe-7852R
- NI PXI-7853R
- NI PXI-7854R
All bitfiles use direct memory access (DMA) to transfer data.
You can use the LabVIEW FPGA Module to create custom FPGA bitfiles for these or other FPGA targets.
Supported SCXI Modules
VeriStand supports adding the following SCXI DAQ modules to system definitions:
- SCXI-1100
- SCXI-1102
- SCXI-1102B
- SCXI-1102C
- SCXI-1104
- SCXI-1104C
- SCXI-1112
- SCXI-1120
- SCXI-1120D
- SCXI-1121
- SCXI-1122
- SCXI-1124
- SCXI-1125
- SCXI-1126
- SCXI-1127
- SCXI-1128
- SCXI-1140
- SCXI-1141
- SCXI-1142
- SCXI-1143
- SCXI-1160
- SCXI-1161
- SCXI-1162
- SCXI-1162HV
- SCXI-1163
- SCXI-1163R
- SCXI-1190
- SCXI-1191
- SCXI-1192
- SCXI-1520
- SCXI-1530
- SCXI-1531
- SCXI-1540
- SCXI-1581