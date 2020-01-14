Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

MultiTask Structure

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    A structure that branches real-time sequence code execution into one or more child tasks.

    On each time step, the MultiTask structure iteratively executes code from each child task until the task either terminates or yields execution to the next time step. MultiTask structures have two child tasks by default, but you can add more Task primitives from the Multitasking palette.

    Property/Section Description
    Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

