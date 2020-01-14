Monitoring Incoming NI-XNET Frame Logging

Check the status of your logging of incoming NI-XNET frames by using the Error, Finished Files, and Status channels.
Before you begin, you must
add a raw frame data logging file
.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Select an NI-XNET LIN, FlexRay, or CAN port.
- Click and select a log file.
- Depending on your goal, click a channel.
You can monitor these channels from the VeriStand Editor and Workspace, or map them to other channels within the project.
|Goal
|Channel
|Review the most recent logging error.
|Error
|Determine what files are ready for use by other processes.
|Finished Files
|Find the current status of the data logging process.
|Status