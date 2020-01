Monitoring Incoming NI-XNET Frame Logging

Check the status of your logging of incoming NI-XNET frames by using the Error, Finished Files, and Status channels.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»NI-XNET in the configuration tree. Select an NI-XNET LIN, FlexRay, or CAN port. Click Incoming»Raw Frame Data Logging and select a log file. Depending on your goal, click a channel. Goal Channel Review the most recent logging error. Error Determine what files are ready for use by other processes. Finished Files Find the current status of the data logging process. Status You can monitor these channels from the VeriStand Editor and Workspace, or map them to other channels within the project.

Before you begin, you must add a raw frame data logging file