Supported Formatting for Model Parameter Files

You need to format .txt and .m files correctly to use them in the Model Parameter Manager tool.The following table displays the file types and how they should be formatted.
|File Type
|Description
|Example Formatting
|Limitations
|.txt
|
Support for simple text files that conform to the model parameter file format that several other VeriStand features support.
Refer to Supported Syntax in Model Parameter Files for more information about this type of file.
|
a 10 b a * 2
|
The Model Parameter Manager imports and sets the result of the expression rather than the expression itself.
The Model Parameter Manager sets the value of b to 20, not a * 2.
Changes to the value of a do not affect b because the original expression is no longer valid.
|.m
|
Support for .m model parameter files that perform one or both of the following actions:
This feature only supports simple assignments and expressions, not the entire .m file syntax.
|
temp = 1; b = (temp * 3) / 2;
|
Otherwise the Model Parameter Manager displays an error glyph ( ).