Table Of Contents

Components of a VeriStand Model

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Models run on hardware targets and contain inports, outports, parameters, and signals to respond to stimuli from other parts of the system by producing outputs in a way that simulates the modeled item.

    The following table displays common model components that connect to other parts of the system or allow you to interact with the model.
    Component Description
    Inports and Outports To communicate with other parts of the control system, models contain inputs and outputs, called inports and outports. You can map inports and outports directly to hardware inputs and outputs, other models in the system, system channels, and more. Inports and outports are dynamic values the simulation updates each time the model executes.
    Parameters Parameters act like variables in the model. Users manipulate parameters to tune the behavior of the simulation. For example, an operator can set a parameter before the model starts executing or update its value between the execution of discrete tests.
    Signals Signals serve as probes, or test points, of a model as it executes.
    For example, consider a system that contains a physical motor controller and a model runs that on a hardware target to represent a DC motor. Such a model might contain the following components:
    • An inport that accepts the motor command from the motor controller.
    • An outport that returns the motor speed from the model.
    • Parameters that adjust the load on the motor.
    • A signal that returns internal data that aids in debugging.

