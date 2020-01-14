Components of a VeriStand Model

Inports and Outports To communicate with other parts of the control system, models contain inputs and outputs, called inports and outports. You can map inports and outports directly to hardware inputs and outputs, other models in the system, system channels, and more. Inports and outports are dynamic values the simulation updates each time the model executes.

Parameters Parameters act like variables in the model. Users manipulate parameters to tune the behavior of the simulation. For example, an operator can set a parameter before the model starts executing or update its value between the execution of discrete tests.