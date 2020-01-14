Maximizing System Performance

Increase the efficiency of VeriStand by following best practices for your system definition, controllers, hardware, models, and reflective memory.Complete the following steps to optimize the performance of a VeriStand system.
|Goal
|Task
|Streamline the system definition
|Decrease the complexity of your system definition by removing unused hardware I/O channels, maximizing the Convert Clock rate for multiplex sampling DAQ devices, and using hardware timing.
|Configure the BIOS settings of the controller
|Increase the performance of your real-time controller by enabling turbo boost and reducing the number of enabled cores.
|Configure the Ethernet settings of the controller
|Increase the performance of your real-time controller by using line interrupt packet detection.
|Select hardware for performance
|Increase the performance of your VeriStand system by using hardware timing, simultaneous sampling, USB CAN devices, PXIe devices, and not using Real-Time Hypervisor.
|Improve model performance
|Increase model performance by consolidating small models and preallocating arrays for LabVIEW models.
|Optimize reflective memory
|Improve the use of your reflective memory usage by reducing the dynamic data size, creating channel mappings between targets, and using data channels selectively with non-VeriStand systems.