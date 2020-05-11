Low Latency Primary Control Loop Timing in Models

Models in VeriStand that have a Primary Control Loop (PCL) set to low latency mode wait for the model to finish executing so other loops can access the data generated before executing again.

As seen in the following illustration, the PCL will let models transfer data before executing the next step.

Decimated Models

N th iteration of the PCL, when N represents the decimation factor rather than every iteration as shown in the previous illustration. Additionally, passing data between decimated models causes an expected N tick delay where N represents the decimation factor. Note Since decimated models run in parallel, they ignore the execution order you set in the system definition file. If you want to implement an execution order, add handshaking code to the decimated models. A model that is decimated returns values on everyiteration of the PCL, whenrepresents the decimation factor rather than every iteration as shown in the previous illustration. Additionally, passing data between decimated models causes an expectedtick delay whererepresents the decimation factor.

Model Execution Deadlines