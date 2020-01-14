Logging Test Results with Stimulus Profiles

Use the Stimulus Profile Editor to create and execute a stimulus profile on your host machine to log test data acquired from real-time sequences performed on a target.
If the
Stimulus Profile Editor
is not in the
Tools
menu,
add it
. You can start multiple concurrent stimulus profile executions. Each stimulus profile execution performs sequential execution of one or more real-time sequences.
- In the Workspace, select .
Note
The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box. The Stimulus Project Editor launches as a separate application and may take a few minutes to open.
- On the Start Page tab, select New Stimulus Profile.
- Configure your stimulus profile.
- From the Steps palette, drag steps to the relevant step group folders.
- From the Sequences palette, drag real-time sequences to the relevant group folders.
- On the Start Page tab, select New Real-Time Sequence.
- Configure your real-time sequence file.
- From the Primitives palette, drag statements to the real-time sequence.
- From the Sequences palette, drag sequences to the real-time sequence.
- Save the real-time sequence.
- In the Stimulus Profile File window, add a step to call the real-time sequence you just created from the stimulus profile.
- Save the stimulus profile.
- Click Run.
Once you have created a stimulus profile, you can deploy it to a real-time target based on your system definition. This profile is then run on the real-time target, and the current state of the profile is displayed in the
Profile
window on the host computer.