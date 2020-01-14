Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Logging Test Results with Stimulus Profiles

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Stimulus Profile Editor to create and execute a stimulus profile on your host machine to log test data acquired from real-time sequences performed on a target.

    If the Stimulus Profile Editor is not in the Tools menu, add it. You can start multiple concurrent stimulus profile executions. Each stimulus profile execution performs sequential execution of one or more real-time sequences.
    1. In the Workspace, select Tools»Stimulus Profile Editor.
      The name of this menu item might differ depending on how you named it in the Tools Properties dialog box. The Stimulus Project Editor launches as a separate application and may take a few minutes to open.

    2. On the Start Page tab, select New Stimulus Profile.
    3. Configure your stimulus profile.
      1. From the Steps palette, drag steps to the relevant step group folders.
      2. From the Sequences palette, drag real-time sequences to the relevant group folders.
    4. On the Start Page tab, select New Real-Time Sequence.
    5. Configure your real-time sequence file.
      1. From the Primitives palette, drag statements to the real-time sequence.
      2. From the Sequences palette, drag sequences to the real-time sequence.
    6. Save the real-time sequence.
    7. In the Stimulus Profile File window, add a step to call the real-time sequence you just created from the stimulus profile.
    8. Save the stimulus profile.
    9. Click Run.
    Once you have created a stimulus profile, you can deploy it to a real-time target based on your system definition. This profile is then run on the real-time target, and the current state of the profile is displayed in the Profile window on the host computer.

