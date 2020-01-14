Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Logging and Documenting Sessions

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Control when a session log executes and document your observations about the session.

    Note  

    You can also launch the File History dialog box from the control to view past log sessions and the files associated with them.

    1. Add and configure the Logging Control on the Workspace.
    2. Complete any of the following goals.
      Goal Description How to Operate
      Start a log session The log session starts when you click Start Logging or based on a start trigger. Click Start Logging on the Data Logging control.
      Stop a log session The log session stops when you click Stop Logging, after a specified amount of time has elapsed, or based on a stop trigger. Click Stop Logging on the Data Logging control.
      Capture notes about a log session

      Add notes to a log session to document observations, such as errors or peculiar behaviors, at the time they occur.

      The note saves the information you enter and a timestamp of when you click Enter Note.

      		Click Enter Note on the Data Logging control while logging.
      View the results of a log session
      View information about past log sessions and any files generated during those log sessions with the File History dialog box.
      Note  

      If you do not have a specified application for viewing TDMS files, you can view the file in the TDMS Filer Viewer workspace tool. To do so, right-click the file and select View File in TDMS File Viewer.

      Each log session has a unique SessionGUID that appears as a root file property in the TDMS log files and user notes files generated during the log session. You can use the SessionGUID to link all files generated during the same log session when analyzing data.

      		Click History on the Data Logging control while logging.

