Logging and Documenting Sessions

Control when a session log executes and document your observations about the session.
|Goal
|Description
|How to Operate
|Start a log session
|The log session starts when you click Start Logging or based on a start trigger.
|Click Start Logging on the Data Logging control.
|Stop a log session
|The log session stops when you click Stop Logging, after a specified amount of time has elapsed, or based on a stop trigger.
|Click Stop Logging on the Data Logging control.
|Capture notes about a log session
|
Add notes to a log session to document observations, such as errors or peculiar behaviors, at the time they occur.
The note saves the information you enter and a timestamp of when you click Enter Note.
|Click Enter Note on the Data Logging control while logging.
|View the results of a log session
|
View information about past log sessions and any files generated during those log sessions with the File History dialog box.
Each log session has a unique SessionGUID that appears as a root file property in the TDMS log files and user notes files generated during the log session. You can use the SessionGUID to link all files generated during the same log session when analyzing data.
|Click History on the Data Logging control while logging.