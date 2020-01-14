Logging Real-Time Test Data with the Stimulus Profile Editor

Configuration Name The name you want to use to start and stop logging.

File Path The name and location for a resulting log file.

Timestamp Filename Whether to append the start time of the logging operation to the name of the log file.

Replace Existing File Whether to replace an existing file with the same filename. If you disable this property, the Stimulus Profile Editor appends any new log data to the existing file. Note Consider adding a time channel to your log to easily identify breaks in data logging. This property performs a basic append, so you will need to use the channel data in the final file to determine where new data is appended.

Log Rate [Hz] The Stimulus Profile Editor logs data at the closest possible rate to this value without exceeding the rate at which the target produces data.