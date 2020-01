Integrating and Executing Models

Use models to mathematically represent real-world systems in your VeriStand project.

Before you begin, determine if VeriStand supports your model . Simulate both the plant and controller for a closed-loop control system within a software model. Use models for signal generation, signal analysis, and control. For more information on using models in VeriStand, refer to Models FAQs If you have problems after integrating your model with VeriStand, refer to Common Issues with Models