Including Log Files Produced on a Target in Post-Processing

Automatically download files produced by a target to include these files in post-processing.
You must
start and stop the logs
on the targets from outside of the
Data Logging
control.
- Click Edit settings on the data logging control.
- Select Target Logs.
- Click Download target log files to host.
- Click Add to add channels.
- Select the targets from which you want to download files.
- Specify the location to which to download the files in Destination and click OK.
- Select Include downloaded target-log files in post processing.
When you stop logging, the log control downloads all files closed by the target during logging. If you choose to use DIAdem for post-process, the log files merge in DIAdem below the host-side log files.