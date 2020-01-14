Improving Model Performance

Increase model performance by consolidating small models and preallocating arrays for LabVIEW models.
|Task
|Rationale
|Consolidate small models into one large model.
|Several small models use more memory than one large model.
|Preallocate arrays for LabVIEW models instead of using Build Array functions.
|
Each Build Array function uses a shared resource. This may delay the model execution because both models cannot use the shared resource simultaneously. Preallocating arrays avoids potential delays.
To preallocate an array, use a Case structure and the First Call? function. Replace the elements of the array at run time with the Replace Array Subset function.