Importing Scales from Another Application

Import a scale created by another system definition file (.nivssdf) or NI-DAQmx.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens. Right-click Scales and select Import Scales. In the Import Scales dialog box, select the type of scale to import. Save the system definition file.

The scale names you import must not duplicate scale names already in the system definition file. You can import NI-DAQmx custom scales saved in MAX on the host computer. You can also import NI-DAQmx custom scales exported from MAX as an INI file. VeriStand does not support map range scales from MAX.