Host Computer

A host computer hosts the screen files that serve as the user interface for operators and runs the VeriStand Gateway.

Note The host computer must be a PC running a supported version of Windows.

Internal Feature

VeriStand Gateway—Creates a TCP/IP communication channel that facilitates communication with the VeriStand Engine over the network. The VeriStand Gateway receives channel values from the VeriStand Engine and stores them in a table. You can view these values using the Channel Data Viewer tab in VeriStand Editor or the Channel Data Viewer workspace tool. If you run a project on a desktop PC, the VeriStand Gateway initiates the VeriStand Engine.

If you run a project on an real-time target, the VeriStand Gateway synchronizes with the system definition file that is running on the RT target. If the system definition file currently running on the VeriStand Engine does not match the system definition that the VeriStand Gateway expects, then the VeriStand Gateway does not synchronize with the system definition file running on the RT target.

Interactive Features