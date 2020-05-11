A host computer hosts the screen files that serve as the user interface for operators and runs the VeriStand Gateway.
Note
The host computer must be a PC running a supported version of Windows.
.
Internal Feature
VeriStand Gateway—Creates a TCP/IP communication channel that facilitates communication with the VeriStand Engine over the network. The VeriStand Gateway receives channel values from the VeriStand Engine and stores them in a table. You can view these values using the Channel Data Viewer tab in
VeriStand Editor
or the Channel Data Viewer workspace tool. If you run a project on a desktop PC, the VeriStand Gateway initiates the VeriStand Engine.
If you run a project on an real-time target, the VeriStand Gateway synchronizes with the system definition file that is running on the RT target. If the system definition file currently running on the VeriStand Engine does not match the system definition that the VeriStand Gateway expects, then the VeriStand Gateway does not synchronize with the system definition file running on the RT target.
Interactive Features
The following are features that you can modify.
-
Project File—The
.nivsprj
file that defines high-level settings, such as:
-
The screen and system definition files to run
-
Available users and their permissions for the project
-
The list of tools you can launch from the
Tools Launcher
-
Which services run when you deploy a project to the target
-
The IP address of the VeriStand Gateway
-
Stimulus profiles and real-time sequences
-
Screen File—The
.nivsscr
or
.nivsscreen
files that define the configuration and settings for the screens and display items you view in the
VeriStand Editor
or
Workspace, respectively
-
Stimulus profile—A test executive that can call real-time sequences, open and close VeriStand projects, and perform data-logging and pass/fail analysis. It also connects real-time sequences to system definition files to bind channel data within the system definition file to variables in the real-time sequence. Stimulus profiles execute on the host computer. You create and run a stimulus profile using the Stimulus Profile Editor.
-
National Instruments Driver Software—You need the appropriate driver software to communicate with hardware installed on a target. For a list of the required driver software, see the VeriStand Readme located at
<Program Files>\National Instruments\NI VeriStand\readme\readme.html. If you installed VeriStand to a different location, locate the readme directory in the install location you specified.