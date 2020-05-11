Hardware Synchronization Types

Use Time-Based and Signal-Based Synchronization to coordinate hardware device timing in a system.

In Time-Based Synchronization, each piece of time-based hardware shares a common wall-clock time reference. For test and measurement hardware, there are many industry standards for time such as IEEE 1588, GPS, network time protocol (NTP), pulse per second (PPS), and inter-range instrumentation group (IRIG) time codes.

With Signal-Based Synchronization, the system uses physical hardware pulses as a reference for events. Each piece of signal-based hardware in the system shares a hardware clock. The clock can be a shared Sample Clock or a high-frequency Reference Clock. Each signal-based device derives a Sample Clock and a shared start trigger from the shared clock. When multiple signal-based devices are synchronized, they update I/O simultaneously and also drift by the same number of samples over a time period.

The following table displays common use cases for each type of hardware synchronization.