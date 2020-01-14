Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Generating a PDF or HTML Report with DIAdem

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use a pre-configured DIAdem report file (.TDR) to automatically generate a PDF or HTML report from log files.

    A DIAdem report file can display graphs, texts, and images based on the data from the loaded log files.
    1. Click Edit settings on the data logging control.
    2. Select Post-Processing.
    3. From the Report generation options drop down menu, select Generate HTML report or Generate PDF report.
    4. Specify the Report template path to the report template and the Report export path where you want to save the PDF or HTML report.

