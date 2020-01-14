Generating a PDF or HTML Report with DIAdem

Use a pre-configured DIAdem report file (.TDR) to automatically generate a PDF or HTML report from log files.
A DIAdem report file can display graphs, texts, and images based on the data from the loaded log files.
- Click Edit settings on the data logging control.
- Select Post-Processing.
- From the Report generation options drop down menu, select Generate HTML report or Generate PDF report.
- Specify the Report template path to the report template and the Report export path where you want to save the PDF or HTML report.