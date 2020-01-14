Generate Error

Create and return a user-defined error code and message in the stimulus profile test results file.

You can also configure this primitive to stop the sequence and skip to the clean-up tasks or to immediately abort the sequence without performing clean-up tasks. Only the most recent error appears in the test results file because the most recent error overwrites any previous error that occurred.

Property/Section Description Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor. Error Code Specifies the numeric value to return. Message Specifies a string that you want to append to the Error Code in the test results file. Action to Take ContinueSequenceExecution —Continues normal execution of the real-time sequence.

