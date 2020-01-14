CSV File Formatting for Stimulus Profiles

Format your CSV file column headers to define inputs, values to assign to those inputs, and timestamps to update the input values.
Based on your use case, use the following column headers in your CSV file.
|Use Case
|Column header
|Description
|All
|timestamp
|Specifies the relative time from the start of the test, in milliseconds. This column specifies when to execute the action that a row defines, such as when to update a parameter value.
|Stimulating
|ParameterName
|
Specifies the name of an input parameter for the real-time sequence. This column contains the values to set for the parameter at the specified timestamp.
ParameterName can be any string, but the name you specify effects how VeriStand creates the default channel assignment for the parameter. As with a standard real-time sequence file, you must assign channels in your system to each input parameter you specify. You can specify an unlimited number of parameters.
|Faulting
|#FLT_STATE#ParameterName
|Specifies a fault state for ParameterName at the specified timestamp. Valid values are 0 (no fault) and 1 (fault). You must use this header together with #FLT_VALUE#ParameterName.
|Faulting
|#FLT_VALUE#ParameterName
|Specifies the value to force ParameterName to when #FLT_STATE#ParameterName is 1. You must use this header together with #FLT_STATE#ParameterName.
|Evaluating
|#EXP(+tol;-tol;ms delay)#ParameterName
|
Specifies the expected pass/fail value for the ParameterName channel. VeriStand compares the actual values of ParameterName to the values in this column to determine whether to pass or fail the test.
+tol and -tol are absolute values that specify the tolerance of the test, or the range above and below the expected value within which ParameterName must be to pass.
ms delay is the delay in milliseconds to add to each timestamp value before updating the expected value of ParameterName. If you specify a delay on a value at a particular timestamp, VeriStand waits for timestamp + ms delay before updating the expected value from the one at the previous timestamp.
For all headers that include a ParameterName, VeriStand creates a default channel assignment based on the format of ParameterName. If ParameterName is a fully qualified channel path or channel alias, VeriStand uses the full channel or alias as the default channel assignment. Otherwise, VeriStand treats ParameterName as a partially qualified alias and creates a fully qualified alias using ParameterName as the alias name. This new alias is the default channel assignment.