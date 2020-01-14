ForEach Loop

A collection of statements that executes one time for each element in the array specified by the Array Expression.
Configure the code that executes in the loop by dragging expressions and other primitives to the loop and configuring them as you would any other section of sequence code.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Loop Variable
|Specifies the identifier, or name, for the variable that holds the current iteration count for the loop. You can use this variable in other expressions within the real-time sequence.
|Array Expression
|Defines the array of items that the loop iterates over.
|Auto Yield
|If TRUE, specifies that the loop automatically yields control of the CPU to the next task at the end of each iteration.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.