Models FAQs

Answers to common questions on models in VeriStand.

Which modeling environments produce models that are compatible with VeriStand?

VeriStand can run models from several environments after the models are compiled to work with the VeriStand Model Framework.

What versions of The MathWorks, Inc. software and the LabVIEW Development System are compatible with my version of VeriStand?

Refer to VeriStand Version Compatibility for a list of software you can use with each VeriStand distribution.

What determines the rate a model runs?

The rate at which a model runs is a function of the system rate and a model-specific decimation of the system rate, where actual model rate = Primary Control Loop rate / decimation. You can use VeriStand to set the model timing.

How do I control the latency of models and the rest of my system?

The Primary Control Loop (PCL) of the VeriStand Engine provides two execution modes. The default mode, Parallel, applies a one-cycle delay between when a model executes and when the data it produces is available to the system. Alternatively, Low Latency mode ensures data from models is available to the rest of the system on the same iteration of the PCL as it is generated.

How do I make my models execute in a particular order?

Multiple models in a system execute in parallel unless you define an execution order. If you want one model to wait until a second model finishes executing before the first model runs, you must define an execution order. Execution orders ensure data can transfer between models during the same iteration of the PCL.

How can I improve the performance of my system as it relates to models?

Avoid importing parameters and signals that the system does not use. The presence of many parameters and signals can have a negative impact on the performance of the system even if the model is not running.