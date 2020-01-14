Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Expression Syntax

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    A statement that can operate on variables in a real-time sequence.

    For example, VarName * 2 is an expression that multiplies the value of a variable, VarName, by 2. Expressions are the building blocks of real-time sequence code, and must follow the expected syntax.

    Property/Section Description
    Expression Specifies the expression to evaluate. You can include real-time sequence variables, supported functions, and operators in an expression.
    Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

    Recently Viewed Topics