Expression Syntax

A statement that can operate on variables in a real-time sequence.
For example, VarName * 2 is an expression that multiplies the value of a variable, VarName, by 2. Expressions are the building blocks of real-time sequence code, and must follow the expected syntax.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Expression
|Specifies the expression to evaluate. You can include real-time sequence variables, supported functions, and operators in an expression.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.