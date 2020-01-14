Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Configuring the Execution Order of Models

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Define the order that the Primary Control Loop (PCL) executes models relative to each other.

    1. Use the following table to determine the order that your models execute.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      The PCL execution mode does not affect the execution order for multiple models.

      Model execution Description Diagram
      In parallel (default)

      Models read data from the previous PCL iteration and execute in parallel.

      If you map one model to another, the second, dependent, model always receives data the first model generated during the previous iteration of the Model Execution Loop. It does not receive data the first model generates during the current iteration.

      In series

      Models execute relative to each other.

      If you map one model to another, defining an execution order allows you to ensure that the second, dependent model receives data the first model generates during the same iteration.

    2. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    3. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    4. Click Targets»Controller»Simulation Models»Execution Order in the configuration tree.
    5. On the Execution Order Configuration page, drag the red cells representing the Models from one group to another to arrange them in the order that you want the models to execute.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      Models in the same execution groups execute in parallel.

    6. Click Refresh to reorder the Models and Execution order lists based on the changes you have made.
    7. Save the system definition file.

    Recently Viewed Topics