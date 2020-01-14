Configuring the Execution Order of Models

Define the order that the Primary Control Loop (PCL) executes models relative to each other.
The PCL execution mode does not affect the execution order for multiple models.
|Model execution
|Description
|Diagram
|In parallel (default)
|
Models read data from the previous PCL iteration and execute in parallel.
If you map one model to another, the second, dependent, model always receives data the first model generated during the previous iteration of the Model Execution Loop. It does not receive data the first model generates during the current iteration.
|In series
|
Models execute relative to each other.
If you map one model to another, defining an execution order allows you to ensure that the second, dependent model receives data the first model generates during the same iteration.