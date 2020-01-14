Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Enhancing Your Workspace to View Data

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use other tools, such as the Alarm Monitor, TDMS File Viewer, and XNET Bus Monitor, to view data in the Workspace.

    Before you begin, verify that you have the tool in your Workspace Tools menu. If you do not, refer to Adding a Standard or Custom Tools Menu Item.
    1. In the Workspace, select Tools.
    2. Depending on your goal, use any of the following tools.
      Goal Tool
      Manage alarms high limit, low limit, corresponding procedure name, delay duration, trip value, priority, state, and mode information. Alarm Monitor
      View the current values for several channels at a time. Channel Data Viewer
      View the contents of a .tdms file. TDMS File Viewer
      View and log messages sent by an NI-XNET device. XNET Bus Monitor
      Perform custom tasks specified by a LabVIEW VI. Custom VI Tool

