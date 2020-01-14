Enhancing Your Workspace to View Data

Use other tools, such as the Alarm Monitor, TDMS File Viewer, and XNET Bus Monitor, to view data in the Workspace.

In the Workspace, select Tools. Depending on your goal, use any of the following tools. Goal Tool Manage alarms high limit, low limit, corresponding procedure name, delay duration, trip value, priority, state, and mode information. Alarm Monitor View the current values for several channels at a time. Channel Data Viewer View the contents of a .tdms file. TDMS File Viewer View and log messages sent by an NI-XNET device. XNET Bus Monitor Perform custom tasks specified by a LabVIEW VI. Custom VI Tool