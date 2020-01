Editing NI-XNET Databases

Use the NI-XNET Database Editor to configure a basic network, define frames and exchanged signals, and assign frames to Electronic Control Units (ECUs).

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Targets»Controller»XNET Databases in the configuration tree. Launch XNET Database Editor . Select the database you want to edit and click Note The editor cannot open LIN description files (.ldf) or FIBEX databases with LIN content. Use the editor to make changes to the database. Select File»Save to save the database file and close the editor. Refresh Databases . Select the database again and click Note VeriStand will ask you to delete any signals removed from the database or multiplexed signals that changed in the database. Import the changed multiplexed signals again for VeriStand to read them correctly. Save the system definition file.

Before you begin, add an NI-XNET database . Thecreates and maintains embedded network databases.