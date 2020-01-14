DoWhile Loop

A collection of statements that execute once and then continue executing for as long as the Repeat While expression evaluates to TRUE.
Configure the code that executes in the loop by dragging expressions and other primitives to the loop and configuring them as you would any other section of sequence code.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Repeat While
|Specifies the expression to evaluate to determine if the loop continues to execute. The loop executes as long as this expression evaluates to TRUE.
|Auto Yield
|If TRUE, specifies that the loop automatically yields control of the CPU to the next task at the end of each iteration.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.