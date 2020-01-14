Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Differences between Workspace and VeriStand Editor

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    The Workspace and VeriStand Editor contain features that are unique to their respective screen files.

    The screen files for each application are not compatible with each other. You cannot convert files from one application to the other.

    Use the following table to determine the screen application to use based on the task you want to accomplish.

    Task Supported Application
    • Natively design a user interface at run-time.
    • Access scripting capabilities.
    • Operators can launch the application without opening VeriStand.
    • View screens across multiple monitors.
    • Use core controls such as rings and tabs.
    • View the project configuration tree within the application.
    		 VeriStand Editor
    • Access the Channel Calibration tool.
    • Access macro recording and playback capabilities.
    • Access custom objects.
    • Access API to automate the application.
    • Use services to launch application tools upon connecting to a target.
    • Sync services with the launch of the application window.
    • Access add-ons.
    • Map a vector channel to controls or indicators.
    • Access model controls.1
    • Access a built-in TDMS file viewer.2
    • Use the application for benchmarking CPU and debugging the Console Viewer that ships with the Workspace.3
    • Access a built-in tool to launch the NI-XNET Bus Monitor.4
    • Access a tools menu that you can edit from Project Explorer.5
    		 Workspace

    1 You can map execution channels to regular controls to achieve the same functionality as a model control within the VeriStand Editor.

    2 If you double-click a TDMS file in the VeriStand Editor, the file launches in your default viewer.

    3 You can use the browser-based console viewer in the VeriStand Editor.

    4 You can use an action button to launch the bus monitor application in the VeriStand Editor.

    5 You can use action buttons to launch custom tools from the VeriStand Editor.

    Recently Viewed Topics