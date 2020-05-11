Declaring Temporary Variables in a Model Parameter File

Declare temporary variables within a
.txt
file and use those temporary variables as new parameter values or as parts of expressions that define new parameter values.
Before you begin, learn about the
supported syntax
for
.txt
files.
-
Open a formatted
.txt
file.
-
Create a new line for the temporary variable.
-
Enter the temporary variable name in the parameter column and the variable value in the value column.
Note
The variable name must start with a letter and contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores.
-
Save the text file.
-
Configure VeriStand to allow temporary variables based on where you call the text file.
|Location
|How to configure
|Stimulus Profile Editor
|
- Open a stimulus profile.
- On the
Edit
tab, select
Update Model Parameters from File.
- Set the
Allow Temporary Variables
property to
true.
|Initializing parameters
|
- Use System Explorer to
apply initial values for model parameters from a
.txt
file.
- On the
Simulation Models page, click
Allow temporary variables.
|Model Parameter Manager tab
|
- Use the
VeriStand Editor
to
import model parameters.
- In the
Configure Parameter Import
dialog box, click
Allow local variables.
|Model Parameter Manager Workspace tool
|
- Use the
Workspace
to
import model parameters.
- In the
Select Model Calibration File
dialog box, click
Allow temporary variables.
Note
Allowing temporary variables causes VeriStand to assume that any parameter column entries that do not exactly match model parameter names are temporary variables. For example, if Allow Temporary Variables is TRUE and you enter a model parameter name incorrectly, VeriStand creates a temporary variable with the new name and uses that variable instead of the model parameter. You do not receive an error notification about the name mismatch.
The following excerpt from the
ParameterUpdate2.txt
example file shows how you can declare a temporary variable,
tempConversionFactor
. The variable is used in an expression that defines the value of the
environment temperature (C)
model parameter.
Note
This file uses a tab delimiter.
tempConversionFactor 0.5 {environment temperature (C)} 50 * tempConversionFactor
This file is part of the Update Model Parameters example, available in the
<Common Data>\Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\
directory.