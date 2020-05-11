Data Logging Options

|
Embedded Data Logger
|Target
|Medium
|
- Adds structured metadata to your log files and allows you to organize logged channels in groups.
- Configures dynamic start and stop trigger conditions. By using the Embedded Data Logger via a channel in the system definition, you can trigger logging through mappings to outputs from models, real-time sequences, procedures, etc.
- Retains logging data if you lose connection to the target.
|
- Limits logging rate to the rate of the PCL.
- Requires configuration of the Embedded Data Logger before deploying. You cannot change configuration at run time.
|
- Log more data than the bandwidth of the connection between a host and target allows.
- Disconnect the host from the target after deploying a system definition and continue to log data.
|
NI-XNET Raw Frame Data Logging
|Target
|Logs as data arrives
|
- Logs potentially at rates faster than the PCL.
- Allows you to specify whether to log all frames or specific frames by ID.
- Retains logging data if you lose connection to the target.
- Configures dynamic start and stop trigger conditions. As you can control when to start and stop NI-XNET raw frame data logging via a channel in the system definition, you can trigger logging through mappings to outputs from models, real-time sequences, procedures, etc.
|
- Logs data in a low-level format, so you must perform post-processing of the data to covert it to readable units.
- Cannot change configuration at run time.
|Log frame data during an NI-XNET session.
|
Logging waveform acquisition from a DAQ device
|Target
|High, potentially up to the rate the DAQ board can run.
|
- Produces smaller log files.
- Log potentially at rates faster than the PCL.
- You will not lose logging data if you lose connection to the target.
|
- Logs via waveforms, and you cannot scale or calibrate waveforms as you might channels.
- Limited start and stop trigger functionality.
- Cannot change configuration at run time.
|Log waveform acquisitions from a DAQ device.
|
Logging with the Stimulus Profile Editor
|Host
|Medium
|
- Allows advanced triggering functionality.
- Capture responses of your unit under test (UUT) to a real-time test.
|
- Limited to logging results from tests you execute in the Stimulus Profile Editor.
- The host must be connected to the target to log.
- Logging bandwidth limited to the bandwidth of the connection between the host and the target.
|Save the responses of a UUT to specific scenarios.
|
VeriStand Editor logging specification file
|Host
|Medium
|
- Reconfigure your logging settings and add new specification files at run time.
- Provides dynamic configuration options.
- Automates post-processing of your log data.
|
- Logging bandwidth limited to the bandwidth of the connection between the host and the target.
- The host must be connected to the target to log.
|
- Configure and execute host-side data logging from the VeriStand Editor.
- Automate post-processing actions.
|
Data Logging workspace control
|Host
|Medium
|
- Reconfigure logging settings at run time.
-
Provides dynamic configuration options.
- Automates post-processing of your log data.
|
- Logging bandwidth limited to the bandwidth of the connection between the host and the target.
- The host must be connected to the target to log.
|
- Perform dynamic logging on a host.
- Record behaviors during a test without undeploying a system definition.