Data Logging Options

Embedded Data Logger Target Medium Adds structured metadata to your log files and allows you to organize logged channels in groups.

Configures dynamic start and stop trigger conditions. By using the Embedded Data Logger via a channel in the system definition, you can trigger logging through mappings to outputs from models, real-time sequences, procedures, etc.

Retains logging data if you lose connection to the target. Limits logging rate to the rate of the PCL.

Requires configuration of the Embedded Data Logger before deploying. You cannot change configuration at run time. Log more data than the bandwidth of the connection between a host and target allows.

Disconnect the host from the target after deploying a system definition and continue to log data.

NI-XNET Raw Frame Data Logging Target Logs as data arrives Logs potentially at rates faster than the PCL.

Allows you to specify whether to log all frames or specific frames by ID.

Retains logging data if you lose connection to the target.

Configures dynamic start and stop trigger conditions. As you can control when to start and stop NI-XNET raw frame data logging via a channel in the system definition, you can trigger logging through mappings to outputs from models, real-time sequences, procedures, etc. Logs data in a low-level format, so you must perform post-processing of the data to covert it to readable units.

Cannot change configuration at run time. Log frame data during an NI-XNET session.

Logging waveform acquisition from a DAQ device Target High, potentially up to the rate the DAQ board can run. Produces smaller log files.

Log potentially at rates faster than the PCL.

You will not lose logging data if you lose connection to the target. Logs via waveforms, and you cannot scale or calibrate waveforms as you might channels.

Limited start and stop trigger functionality.

Cannot change configuration at run time. Log waveform acquisitions from a DAQ device.

Logging with the Stimulus Profile Editor Host Medium Allows advanced triggering functionality.

Capture responses of your unit under test (UUT) to a real-time test. Limited to logging results from tests you execute in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

The host must be connected to the target to log.

Logging bandwidth limited to the bandwidth of the connection between the host and the target. Save the responses of a UUT to specific scenarios.

VeriStand Editor logging specification file Host Medium Reconfigure your logging settings and add new specification files at run time.

Provides dynamic configuration options.

Automates post-processing of your log data. Logging bandwidth limited to the bandwidth of the connection between the host and the target.

The host must be connected to the target to log. Configure and execute host-side data logging from the VeriStand Editor.

Automate post-processing actions.