Customizing ATML Test Result Appearance

Switch and edit style sheets to change the ATML report's fonts, colors, tables, and more when it appears in a web browser or external viewer application.

<Application Data>VeriStand\Data Storage\ATML directory. TRML.xsl —Displays reports in a vertical, tabular, indented format with data for each step in multiple rows. This is the default style sheet.

—Displays reports in a vertical, tabular, indented format with data for each step in multiple rows. This is the default style sheet. TR_Horizontal.xsl —Displays reports in a concise tabular format with expand and collapse sections. VeriStand contains two style sheets you can use. Both template XSL files are located in thedirectory.

When VeriStand finishes executing a real-time sequence, it generates an XML report that conforms to the approved version of the Test Results and Session Information schema the ATML standard defines. VeriStand applies a style sheet to that report to define how a web browser displays the content of the report. When you open the report in a web browser, the web browser uses this file to transform the XML report into formatted HTML.

To switch between these stylesheets, use the following steps.

In the <Application Data>\NI VeriStand\Data Storage\ATML directory, copy the TR_Horizontal.xsl and paste it in the same directory as the XML report. Open the XML report in a text editor. At the top of the XML report, change the code that reads <?xml-stylesheet type="text/xsl" href="TRML.xsl"?> to <?xml-stylesheet type="text/xsl" href="TR_Horizontal.xsl"?> . Save the XML report.

Open the XML report in a web browser to view the changes. You can edit the stylesheet in a text editor to further modify the report's appearance.