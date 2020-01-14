Customizing ATML Test Result Appearance

Switch and edit style sheets to change the ATML report's fonts, colors, tables, and more when it appears in a web browser or external viewer application.
When VeriStand finishes executing a real-time sequence, it generates an XML report that conforms to the approved version of the Test Results and Session Information schema the ATML standard defines. VeriStand applies a style sheet to that report to define how a web browser displays the content of the report. When you open the report in a web browser, the web browser uses this file to transform the XML report into formatted HTML.
VeriStand contains two style sheets you can use. Both template XSL files are located in the
<Application Data>VeriStand\Data Storage\ATML
directory.
- TRML.xsl—Displays reports in a vertical, tabular, indented format with data for each step in multiple rows. This is the default style sheet.
- TR_Horizontal.xsl—Displays reports in a concise tabular format with expand and collapse sections.
To switch between these stylesheets, use the following steps.
- In the <Application Data>\NI VeriStand\Data Storage\ATML directory, copy the TR_Horizontal.xsl and paste it in the same directory as the XML report.
- Open the XML report in a text editor.
- At the top of the XML report, change the code that reads <?xml-stylesheet type="text/xsl" href="TRML.xsl"?> to <?xml-stylesheet type="text/xsl" href="TR_Horizontal.xsl"?>.
- Save the XML report.
Open the XML report in a web browser to view the changes. You can edit the stylesheet in a text editor to further modify the report's appearance.