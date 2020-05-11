Custom Device Support

VeriStand officially supports custom devices that can be downloaded using NI Package Manager.
The following table displays custom devices that are supported in VeriStand.
|Custom Device
|Description
|Engine Simulation Toolkit
|Provides a configuration-based experience for validating engine control units (ECUs).
|Scan Engine and EtherCAT
|Supports easily read scanned I/O from C series modules in a CompactRIO or NI 914x EtherCAT chassis. This custom device also supports custom FPGA personalities to be used with a 914x chassis.
|SLSC 12201 DIO Module Custom
|Integrates the SLSC-12201 33 V Digital I/O Conditioning Module into VeriStand.
|SLSC EDS Custom Device
|Allows any generic SLSC Capabilities file to be used in VeriStand.
|Synchronization Custom Device
|Synchronizes RT system time and PXI chassis clocks.
Check NI GitHub for updates and other custom devices.