CSV File Formatting Examples

Format CSV files to run as real-time sequences or subroutines within a sequence in a stimulus profile.
The following table displays examples of CSV files based on the goal. The formatting of the CSV file depends on whether you want to stimulate, fault, and/or evaluate a channel.
|Goal
|Example
|Stimulating a Channel
|
The following CSV file stimulates a channel with the alias channelX by updating the value of the channel every 100 milliseconds.
timestamp,channelX 0,0 100,5 200,10 300,20 400,30 500,40
|Stimulating Multiple Channels
|
The following CSV file stimulates two channels, channelX and channelY, by updating the channel values every 100 milliseconds.
timestamp,channelX,channelY 0,0,-50.5 100,5,-49 200,10,-46 300,20,-40 400,30,-28 500,40,-4
|Faulting a Channel
|
The following CSV file alternates between faulting and clearing a fault on channelX every 100 milliseconds, and forces the value of channelX to 100 whenever it faults the channel.
timestamp,#FLT_STATE#channelX,#FLT_VALUE#channelX 0,0,0 100,1,100 200,0,0 300,1,100 400,0,0 500,1,100
|Evaluating a Channel
|
The following CSV file tests channelX for an expected value, and updates the expected value every 100 milliseconds. In this example, the actual value of channelX can be within .05 of the expected value for a passing test, but no delay in reaching the value is allowed.
timestamp,#EXP(.05;.05;0)#channelX 0,0 100,1 200,0 300,-1 400,0 500,1
|Stimulating, Faulting, and Evaluating a Channel
|
The following CSV file stimulates channelX, faults channelY, and evaluates channelZ every 100 milliseconds.
timestamp,channelX,#FLT_STATE#channelY,#FLT_VALUE#channelY,#EXP(.05;.05;50)#channelZ 0,0,0,0,0 100,1,1,100,10 200,0,0,0,0 300,-1,1,100,-10 400,0,0,0,0 500,1,1,100,10