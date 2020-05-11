CSV File Formatting Examples

The following CSV file stimulates a channel with the alias channelX by updating the value of the channel every 100 milliseconds.

The following CSV file stimulates two channels, channelX and channelY, by updating the channel values every 100 milliseconds.

The following CSV file alternates between faulting and clearing a fault on channelX every 100 milliseconds, and forces the value of channelX to 100 whenever it faults the channel.

Evaluating a Channel