Creating Stimulus Profiles

Use stimulus profiles to act as the test executive that defines the stimuli to apply to a unit under test (UUT).Before you begin, you should familiarize yourself with the Stimulus Profile Editor environment. In real-time test, a stimulus is a physical or logical input that incites a reaction from the UUT. A typical stimulus might be a change in temperature, voltage, power, or any other variable that might affect the behavior of the UUT.
A stimulus profile contains specific tasks, called real-time sequences, that deploy to the UUT and execute in real-time. Stimulus profiles execute on the host computer and control some actions of the VeriStand environment. For example, stimulus profiles can open and close projects and user interface windows and log the results of test scenarios to TDMS files.
Stimulus profiles appear on the VeriStand Editor in the Project Files tab with the file extension .nivsstimprof. A single VeriStand project can contain multiple stimulus profiles that define different test scenarios. You can execute multiple stimulus profiles concurrently, and each stimulus profile can contain multiple real-time sequences.