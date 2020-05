Creating a Stimulus Profile Editor Layout

Customize the individual sections of the Stimulus Profile Editor environment and save that layout for later use.

In the VeriStand Editor, click Tool Launcher» Stimulus Profile Editor . In the Stimulus Profile Editor, modify the layout by dragging sections to other parts of the editor, close sections, or use the View tab to show or hide a section. In the View tab, click Save Layout. Enter a Layout File Name and click OK. Note You can save as many layouts as you need, but you cannot rename or delete a layout after you save it.

Before you begin, you should familiarize yourself with the Stimulus Profile Editor environment To access a saved layout, in the, clickand select the layout you want to apply.