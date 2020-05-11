Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Creating a Stimulus Profile Editor Layout

Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Customize the individual sections of the Stimulus Profile Editor environment and save that layout for later use.

Before you begin, you should familiarize yourself with the Stimulus Profile Editor environment.
  1. In the VeriStand Editor, click Tool Launcher» Stimulus Profile Editor .
  2. In the Stimulus Profile Editor, modify the layout by dragging sections to other parts of the editor, close sections, or use the View tab to show or hide a section.
  3. In the View tab, click Save Layout.
  4. Enter a Layout File Name and click OK.
    spd-note-note
    Note

    You can save as many layouts as you need, but you cannot rename or delete a layout after you save it.

To access a saved layout, in the View Tab, click Available Layouts and select the layout you want to apply.

