Creating a Stimulus Profile Editor Layout

Customize the individual sections of the
Stimulus Profile Editor
environment and save that layout for later use.
Before you begin, you should familiarize yourself with the
Stimulus Profile Editor environment
.
-
In the
VeriStand Editor, click
.
-
In the
Stimulus Profile Editor, modify the layout by dragging sections to other parts of the editor, close sections, or use the
View
tab to show or hide a section.
-
In the
View
tab, click
Save Layout.
-
Enter a
Layout File Name
and click
OK.
Note
You can save as many layouts as you need, but you cannot rename or delete a layout after you save it.
To access a saved layout, in the
View Tab
, click
Available Layouts
and select the layout you want to apply.