Control Active VeriStand Project Step

Last Modified: March 27, 2020
Sends a command to the active VeriStand project (.nivsprj) file.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Command
|Specifies the command that the step sends to the project:
-
Run—Runs the project.
-
Deploy—Deploys the system definition file associated with the project to the target.
-
Connect—Connects the project on the host computer to a target. This option only establishes a connection to a target. It does not deploy the system definition.
-
Disconnect—Disconnects the project from the target. This option does not stop execution of the system definition file on the target.
-
Undeploy—Undeploys the system definition file associated with the project from the target. Undeploying the system definition file stops execution on the target.
|
Description
|
Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the
Stimulus Profile Editor.
