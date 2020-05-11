Control Active VeriStand Project Step

Command

Specifies the command that the step sends to the project: Run —Runs the project.

Deploy —Deploys the system definition file associated with the project to the target.

Connect —Connects the project on the host computer to a target. This option only establishes a connection to a target. It does not deploy the system definition.

Disconnect —Disconnects the project from the target. This option does not stop execution of the system definition file on the target.

—Disconnects the project from the target. This option does not stop execution of the system definition file on the target. Undeploy—Undeploys the system definition file associated with the project from the target. Undeploying the system definition file stops execution on the target.