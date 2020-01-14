Configuring a System Definition File

Specifying a target Select a target and designate its name, operating system, and IP address.

Configuring the VeriStand Engine Control the timing of the system and the communication between the target and host computer.

Adding and configuring a procedure Set the actions the VeriStand Engine executes in response to an alarm, when called from another procedure, or as a startup procedure.

Adding and configuring an alarm Use alarms to notify the user that the value of a channel has gone outside a specified range of values.

Adding and configuring a model Connect a model to other parts of the system and run it on a hardware target.

Adding a user channel Store a single value as a user channel to use as a variable in procedures, stimulus profiles, and other operations.

Adding a calculated channel Produce a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.