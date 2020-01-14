Configuring a System Definition File

Configure a system definition file by adding, removing, and modifying options in the configuration tree of System Explorer.The system definition file contains the configuration settings of the VeriStand Engine, such as the system rate and the list of channels.
|Goal
|Task
|Adding and activating a system definition file
|Reuse or add new system definition files to VeriStand projects.
|Connecting to a target system definition
|Connect to the target's deployed system definition to send and receive data.
|Specifying a target
|Select a target and designate its name, operating system, and IP address.
|Configuring the VeriStand Engine
|Control the timing of the system and the communication between the target and host computer.
|Adding and configuring a procedure
|Set the actions the VeriStand Engine executes in response to an alarm, when called from another procedure, or as a startup procedure.
|Adding and configuring an alarm
|Use alarms to notify the user that the value of a channel has gone outside a specified range of values.
|Adding and configuring a hardware device
|Add and configure National Instruments hardware, timing and sync devices, and custom devices.
|Adding and configuring a custom device
|Add and configure third-party custom devices to execute user-defined actions, determined by LabVIEW VIs.
|Scaling a channel on hardware devices
|Create scales to convert hardware channel unit measurements to transducer/actuator scaled units.
|Adding and configuring a model
|Connect a model to other parts of the system and run it on a hardware target.
|Adding a user channel
|Store a single value as a user channel to use as a variable in procedures, stimulus profiles, and other operations.
|Adding a calculated channel
|Produce a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.
|Creating an alias
|Set an alternate name for channels in a system definition file.
|Mapping channels and aliases
|Connect channels or aliases to one another.