Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Table Of Contents

Configuring and Running a Project

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Create, configure, run, and manipulate VeriStand projects.

spd-note-note
Note

Not all steps are available on every VeriStand license.

  1. Create a new VeriStand projectCreate a new project in VeriStand to develop, prototype, and test control systems using hardware I/O and simulation models.
  2. Configure the system definitionModify a system definition file to complete tasks such as configuring the VeriStand engine, adding models, and creating aliases.
  3. Configure the project fileConfigure a VeriStand project to complete tasks such as adding tools menu items, services, alarm responses, and custom files.
  4. Deploy the system definitionDeploy the system definition file to the real-time (RT) target to run a project.
  5. Create user interfaces with the VeriStand EditorUse the VeriStand Editor to create interfaces that an operator can use to interact with a VeriStand project.
  6. Optional: Run the WorkspaceLaunch the Workspace to run a project, view and modify the user interface, and to perform operations such as monitoring alarms, viewing channel data, scaling and calibrating channels, and running stimulus profiles.
You can also run VeriStand operations using the command line.

Recently Viewed Topics