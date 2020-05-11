Configuring and Running a Project

Create, configure, run, and manipulate VeriStand projects.
-
Create a new VeriStand project—Create a new project in VeriStand to develop, prototype, and test control systems using hardware I/O and simulation models.
-
Configure the system definition—Modify a system definition file to complete tasks such as configuring the VeriStand engine, adding models, and creating aliases.
-
Configure the project file—Configure a VeriStand project to complete tasks such as adding tools menu items, services, alarm responses, and custom files.
-
Deploy the system definition—Deploy the system definition file to the real-time (RT) target to run a project.
-
Create user interfaces with the VeriStand Editor—Use the
VeriStand Editor
to create interfaces that an operator can use to interact with a VeriStand project.
-
Optional:
Run the Workspace—Launch the
Workspace
to run a project, view and modify the user interface, and to perform operations such as monitoring alarms, viewing channel data, scaling and calibrating channels, and running stimulus profiles.
You can also
run VeriStand operations using the command line
.