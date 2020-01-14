Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Configuring the BIOS Settings of the Controller

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Increase the performance of your real-time controller by enabling turbo boost and reducing the number of enabled cores.

    To configure the BIOS settings for VeriStand, complete any of the following tasks.
    Task Rationale
    Enable Turbo Boost
    Enabling Turbo Boost for Intel Core™ processors allows active processor cores to run faster than the base operating frequency for short durations while other cores are idle.
    Note  

    Enabling Turbo Boost can also increase application jitter.
    Reduce the number of enabled cores.

    When you activate Turbo Boost, the maximum frequency of a specific processing core depends on the number of active cores. Manually reducing the number of cores ensures the active cores receive the maximum increase in clock frequency. If your system does not contain asynchronous components, enable only one core to provide the greatest frequency boost.

    For example, the Intel Core i7-820QM quad-core processor used in an NI PXIe-8133 embedded controller has a base clock frequency of 1.73 GHz. If an application requires only one CPU core, Turbo Boost automatically increases the clock frequency of the active CPU core on the Intel Core i7-820QM processor to 3.06 GHz.

    Enable two cores for VeriStand systems with asynchronous components, such as an asynchronous custom device.

    Enabling two cores allows you to assign the asynchronous components to another CPU while still providing greater clock frequency to both active cores.

    For more information, refer to Top Eight Features of the Intel Core i7 Processors for Test, Measurement, and Control.

