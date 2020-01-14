Configuring the BIOS Settings of the Controller

When you activate Turbo Boost, the maximum frequency of a specific processing core depends on the number of active cores. Manually reducing the number of cores ensures the active cores receive the maximum increase in clock frequency. If your system does not contain asynchronous components, enable only one core to provide the greatest frequency boost.

For example, the Intel Core i7-820QM quad-core processor used in an NI PXIe-8133 embedded controller has a base clock frequency of 1.73 GHz. If an application requires only one CPU core, Turbo Boost automatically increases the clock frequency of the active CPU core on the Intel Core i7-820QM processor to 3.06 GHz.