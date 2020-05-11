Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Command Shell Step

Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Invokes the Windows Command Prompt, calls the application specified by Filename, and passes that application the specified arguments.

You can configure whether the rest of the stimulus profile waits for the Command Prompt to return before completing execution.

Property/Section Description
Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.
Command Prompt
Includes the following properties that configure interaction with the Command Prompt:
  • Filename—The name of the application to pass arguments to. You can enter a system command (for example, cmd notepad), a system variable, or the fully-qualified path to the executable.
  • Arguments—The arguments to pass to the called application.
  • Hide command shell—If True, runs the application in an inaccessible Command Prompt window.
    spd-note-note
    Note

    If Redirect Standard Error and Redirect Standard Output are both False, the stimulus profile ignores a True value for this option and always shows the Command Prompt.

Execution
Includes the following properties that configure step execution:
  • Wait to Complete—If True, blocks execution of the remainder of the stimulus profile until the Command Prompt returns.
    spd-note-note
    Note

    The Command Prompt does not return until all applications it calls are properly closed.

  • Wait Timeout—Specifies the time in milliseconds to wait for the Command Prompt to return before returning a timeout error. The default is -1 to specify an infinite timeout.
  • Redirect Standard Error—If True, writes the standard error output of the Command Prompt to the ATML test results file for the stimulus profile.
  • Redirect Standard Output—If True, writes the standard output of the Command Prompt to the ATML test results file for the stimulus profile.

