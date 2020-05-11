Command Shell Step

Invokes the Windows Command Prompt, calls the application specified by Filename, and passes that application the specified arguments.
You can configure whether the rest of the stimulus profile waits for the
Command Prompt
to return before completing execution.
Description
Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the
Stimulus Profile Editor.
|Command Prompt
Includes the following properties that configure interaction with the
Command Prompt
:
-
Filename—The name of the application to pass arguments to. You can enter a system command (for example,
cmd notepad), a system variable, or the fully-qualified path to the executable.
-
Arguments—The arguments to pass to the called application.
-
Hide command shell—If True, runs the application in an inaccessible
Command Prompt
window.
Note
If Redirect Standard Error and Redirect Standard Output are both False, the stimulus profile ignores a True value for this option and always shows the
Command Prompt.
|Execution
Includes the following properties that configure step execution:
-
Wait to Complete—If True, blocks execution of the remainder of the stimulus profile until the
Command Prompt
returns.
Note
The
Command Prompt
does not return until all applications it calls are properly closed.
-
Wait Timeout—Specifies the time in milliseconds to wait for the Command Prompt to return before returning a timeout error. The default is -1 to specify an infinite timeout.
-
Redirect Standard Error—If True, writes the standard error output of the
Command Prompt
to the ATML test results file for the stimulus profile.
-
Redirect Standard Output—If True, writes the standard output of the Command Prompt to the ATML test results file for the stimulus profile.