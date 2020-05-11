Time Period Channel Properties (CI)

Configure counter input (CI) channel properties to measure the period of a digital signal.
This method uses a software calculation that may not provide the most reliable accuracy or update rate. Alternatively, if your DAQ card supports Pulse Measurement, use values from the Frequency channel located under the counter channels in System Explorer.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Minimum Value
|The minimum value you expect to measure before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Maximum Value
|The maximum value you expect to measure, before VeriStand performs any scaling or calibration.
|Count Edge
|
Specifies on which edges of the input signal to increment or decrement the count:
For device specific information about the default terminals used for counter measurements and generations, refer to Connecting Counter Signals.