Calling a Real-Time Sequence from a Stimulus Profile

Call a real-time sequence file from within a stimulus profile to define a specific task to execute on a unit under test (UUT).

Open the stimulus profile from which you want to call the sequence in the Stimulus Profile Editor. In the Steps palette, expand Real-Time Sequences. Select Real-Time Sequence Call and drag it to the stimulus profile code. In the Property Browser, enter a File Path where the real-time sequence ( .nivsseq ) file is located. Use the Parameters section of the Property Browser to map the sequence input parameters to channels. Note If the stimulus profile you are using is saved in the same directory as a real-time sequence,you can drag the real-time sequence file from the Sequences palette directly to the stimulus profile code to create a Real-Time Sequence Call step that calls that sequence.

Before you begin, create a stimulus profile If you make any changes to a real-time sequence called by a Real-Time Sequence Call step, select the step, and in the, click. This will refresh the parameter mappings for the sequence call based on the current contents of the specified sequence. This ensures that parameter mappings exist for all parameters, that the data types of all parameter mappings match the data types in the corresponding sequence, and any parameter mappings that have no corresponding entry in the sequence are deleted.

VeriStand also supports CSV files as real-time sequences. The process for calling real-time sequences defined in CSV files is the same as the process for calling .nivsseq files. However, you cannot view the real-time sequence defined by a CSV file in the Stimulus Profile Editor. If you want to make edits to the real-time sequence, you must use a text editor.