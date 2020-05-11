Formula Calculated Channel Options

Use standard math operators and functions to create variables that customize calculated channels.
All formulas must adhere to the following rules:
Refer to the following table of supported formula formats for examples that you can use to configure a calculated variable.
|Formula format
|Description
|Example
|[<variable>] + x
|Element-wise arithmetic addition
|[Var0] + 1
|[<variable x>] + [variable y>]
|[Var0] + [Var1]
|[<variable>] - x
|Element-wise arithmetic subtraction
|[Var0] - 1
|[<variable x>] - [<variable y>]
|[Var0] - [Var1]
|[<variable>] * x
|Element-wise arithmetic multiplication
|[Var0] * 5
|[<variable x>] * [<variable y>]
|[Var0] * [Var1]
|[<variable>] / x
|Element-wise arithmetic division
|[Var0] / 5
|[<variable x>] / [<variable y>]
|[Var0] / [Var1]
|function([<variable>])
|Apply the function to the variable
|sin([Var0])
|x + y * z / [<variable>]
|Arithmetic equation
|2 + 3 * 4 / [Var0]
|(x + y) * z / [<variable>]
|Arithmetic equation
|(2 + 3) * 4 / [Var0]
|-[<variable>]
|Unary minus
|-[Var0]
|+[<variable>]
|Unary plus (a no-op)
|+[Var0]
|[<variable>]^x
|Power operator
|[Var0]^3
Refer to the following table of supported functions and operators for examples of formula elements that you can use to configure a calculated channel.
|Formula element
|Definition
|Supported Function
|sin(x)
|Calculates the sine of x. Enter x in radians.
|cos(x)
|Calculates the cosine of x. Enter x in radians.
|tan(x)
|Calculates the tangent of x. Enter x in radians.
|asin(x)
|Calculates the inverse of sine of x. The result is in radians.
|acos(x)
|Calculates the inverse of cosine of x. The result is in radians.
|atan(x)
|Calculates the inverse of tangent of x. The result is in radians.
|abs(x)
|Returns the absolute value of x.
|rand()
|Generates a random number between 0 and 1.
|exp(x)
|Computes the value of e raised to the x power.
|sqrt(x)
|Calculates the square root of x.
|sign(x)
|Returns 1 if x is greater or less than 0. Returns 0 if x is equal to 0.
|int(x)
|Calculates the integer value of x.
|Supported Operator
|+
|Addition
|-
|Subtraction
|*
|Multiplication
|/
|Division
|( )
|Parenthesis. The contents are evaluated first
|^
|Calculate the base raised to the power of the exponent