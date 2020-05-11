Formula Calculated Channel Options

Use standard math operators and functions to create variables that customize calculated channels.

All formulas must adhere to the following rules:

Every formula must contain a reference to at least one variable.

Variables must be contained in brackets. For example, [variable] .

. Element-wise calculation is done when one of the operands is a variable or the parameter is a variable.

Decimal separators on literal numbers must be periods. Alternative separators, such as commas, are not supported.

Refer to the following table of supported formula formats for examples that you can use to configure a calculated variable.

Formula format Description Example [<variable>] + x Element-wise arithmetic addition [Var0] + 1 [<variable x>] + [variable y>] [Var0] + [Var1] [<variable>] - x Element-wise arithmetic subtraction [Var0] - 1 [<variable x>] - [<variable y>] [Var0] - [Var1] [<variable>] * x Element-wise arithmetic multiplication [Var0] * 5 [<variable x>] * [<variable y>] [Var0] * [Var1] [<variable>] / x Element-wise arithmetic division [Var0] / 5 [<variable x>] / [<variable y>] [Var0] / [Var1] function([<variable>]) Apply the function to the variable sin([Var0]) x + y * z / [<variable>] Arithmetic equation 2 + 3 * 4 / [Var0] (x + y) * z / [<variable>] Arithmetic equation (2 + 3) * 4 / [Var0] -[<variable>] Unary minus -[Var0] +[<variable>] Unary plus (a no-op) +[Var0] [<variable>]^x Power operator [Var0]^3 Note The data type for all numerics is double-precision, floating-point.

Refer to the following table of supported functions and operators for examples of formula elements that you can use to configure a calculated channel.