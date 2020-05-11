Read and Write Channel Values with Model Access Port

Use the ASAM XIL API to read and write channel values to and from a running VeriStand system.

The following C# code references the Engine Demo example project.

using ASAM.XIL.Implementation.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer; using ASAM.XIL.Implementation.TestbenchFactory.Testbench; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer.Enum; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.MAPort; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.MAPort.Enum; using System; using System.Threading; namespace ASAM_MAPortExample { class MAPortExample { static void Main(string[] args) { // Get the NI VeriStand testbench implementation. ITestbenchFactory testbenchFactory = new TestbenchFactory(); ITestbench testbench = testbenchFactory.CreateVendorSpecificTestbench( vendorName:"National Instruments", productName:"NI VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface", productVersion:"2020.0.0"); if (testbench == null) { Console.WriteLine("Error: Could not find a testbench implementation. Press any key to exit."); Console.ReadKey(); } Console.WriteLine("Found testbench implementation: {0}", testbench); // Create and configure an MAPort. IMAPortFactory maportFactory = testbench.MAPortFactory; IMAPort maport = maportFactory.CreateMAPort("Demo"); // After creation, the MAPort state should be eDISCONNECTED. Console.WriteLine("After creation, MAPort {0} state: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State); IMAPortConfig maportConfig = maport.LoadConfiguration(@"C:\Users\Administrator\Documents\Visual Studio 2015\Projects\ASAM_Examples\ASAM_Capture\DemoMAPortConfig.xml"); maport.Configure(maportConfig, true); // After configuration, if forceConfig is true, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_STOPPED. Console.WriteLine("After configuration with forceConfig true, the MAPort {0} state is: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State); Thread.Sleep(5000); // Use the MAPort to get information about channels. Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Get information about channels from MAPort.")); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("There are {0} channels in total, and they are:", maport.VariableNames.Count)); Thread.Sleep(5000); foreach (string variable in maport.VariableNames) { Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\t{0}", variable)); } Thread.Sleep(5000); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Some variables info:")); IMAPortVariableInfo varInfo = maport.GetVariableInfo("Targets/Controller/System Channels/Actual Loop Rate"); PrintVariableInfo(varInfo); varInfo = maport.GetVariableInfo("Aliases/EnginePower"); PrintVariableInfo(varInfo); Thread.Sleep(5000); // Use the MAPort to read/write channels. Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Read/Write channels using MAPort")); maport.StartSimulation(); // On StartSimulation, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_RUNNING Console.WriteLine("MAPort {0} state: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Reading channels System Time and EnginePower...")); ReadChannel(maport, "Targets/Controller/System Channels/System Time"); ReadChannel(maport, "Aliases/EnginePower"); Thread.Sleep(5000); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Writing values to DesiredRPM and EnginePower...")); Thread.Sleep(5000); maport.Write("Aliases/DesiredRPM", new FloatValue(5000.1)); maport.Write("Aliases/EnginePower", new BooleanValue(true)); Thread.Sleep(5000); maport.StopSimulation(); // On StopSimulation, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_STOPPED Console.WriteLine("On stopping the simulation, MAPort {0} state is: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State); Console.WriteLine("Press the Enter key to exit."); Console.ReadLine(); } private static void ReadChannel(IMAPort maport, string channel) { IBaseValue readValue = maport.Read(channel); Console.Write(string.Format("Read value of channel {0} is of type {1}: ", channel, readValue.Type)); if (readValue.Type == DataType.eFLOAT) { Console.WriteLine(((IFloatValue)readValue).Value); } else if (readValue.Type == DataType.eBOOLEAN) { Console.WriteLine(((IBooleanValue)readValue).Value); } } private static void PrintVariableInfo(IMAPortVariableInfo varInfo) { Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Some information about {0}", varInfo.Name)); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\tdata type: {0}", varInfo.DataType)); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\treadable: {0}", varInfo.Readable)); Console.WriteLine(string.Format( "\treadable in states: {0} {1} {2}", varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eDISCONNECTED), varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_STOPPED), varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_RUNNING))); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\twriteable: {0}", varInfo.Writeable)); Console.WriteLine(string.Format( "\twriteable in states: {0} {1} {2}", varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eDISCONNECTED), varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_STOPPED), varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_RUNNING))); Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\tSize: {0} x {0}", varInfo.XSize, varInfo.YSize)); } } }