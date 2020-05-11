Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Table Of Contents

Read and Write Channel Values with Model Access Port

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Use the ASAM XIL API to read and write channel values to and from a running VeriStand system.

The following C# code references the Engine Demo example project.

using ASAM.XIL.Implementation.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer; using ASAM.XIL.Implementation.TestbenchFactory.Testbench; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer.Enum; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.MAPort; using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.MAPort.Enum; using System; using System.Threading;  namespace ASAM_MAPortExample { class MAPortExample { static void Main(string[] args) {     // Get the NI VeriStand testbench implementation.     ITestbenchFactory testbenchFactory = new TestbenchFactory();      ITestbench testbench = testbenchFactory.CreateVendorSpecificTestbench(         vendorName:"National Instruments",         productName:"NI VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface",         productVersion:"2020.0.0");      if (testbench == null)     {         Console.WriteLine("Error: Could not find a testbench implementation. Press any key to exit.");         Console.ReadKey();     }      Console.WriteLine("Found testbench implementation: {0}", testbench);      // Create and configure an MAPort.     IMAPortFactory maportFactory = testbench.MAPortFactory;     IMAPort maport = maportFactory.CreateMAPort("Demo");      // After creation, the MAPort state should be eDISCONNECTED.     Console.WriteLine("After creation, MAPort {0} state: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);      IMAPortConfig maportConfig = maport.LoadConfiguration(@"C:\Users\Administrator\Documents\Visual Studio 2015\Projects\ASAM_Examples\ASAM_Capture\DemoMAPortConfig.xml");      maport.Configure(maportConfig, true);     // After configuration, if forceConfig is true, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_STOPPED.     Console.WriteLine("After configuration with forceConfig true, the MAPort {0} state is: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);     Thread.Sleep(5000);      // Use the MAPort to get information about channels.     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Get information about channels from MAPort."));     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("There are {0} channels in total, and they are:", maport.VariableNames.Count));     Thread.Sleep(5000);     foreach (string variable in maport.VariableNames)     {         Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\t{0}", variable));     }      Thread.Sleep(5000);     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Some variables info:"));     IMAPortVariableInfo varInfo = maport.GetVariableInfo("Targets/Controller/System Channels/Actual Loop Rate");     PrintVariableInfo(varInfo);      varInfo = maport.GetVariableInfo("Aliases/EnginePower");     PrintVariableInfo(varInfo);     Thread.Sleep(5000);      // Use the MAPort to read/write channels.     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Read/Write channels using MAPort"));     maport.StartSimulation();      // On StartSimulation, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_RUNNING     Console.WriteLine("MAPort {0} state: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Reading channels System Time and EnginePower..."));     ReadChannel(maport, "Targets/Controller/System Channels/System Time");     ReadChannel(maport, "Aliases/EnginePower");     Thread.Sleep(5000);      Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Writing values to DesiredRPM and EnginePower..."));     Thread.Sleep(5000);     maport.Write("Aliases/DesiredRPM", new FloatValue(5000.1));     maport.Write("Aliases/EnginePower", new BooleanValue(true));     Thread.Sleep(5000);      maport.StopSimulation();     // On StopSimulation, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_STOPPED     Console.WriteLine("On stopping the simulation, MAPort {0} state is: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);     Console.WriteLine("Press the Enter key to exit.");     Console.ReadLine(); }  private static void ReadChannel(IMAPort maport, string channel) {     IBaseValue readValue = maport.Read(channel);     Console.Write(string.Format("Read value of channel {0} is of type {1}: ", channel, readValue.Type));     if (readValue.Type == DataType.eFLOAT)     {         Console.WriteLine(((IFloatValue)readValue).Value);     }     else if (readValue.Type == DataType.eBOOLEAN)     {         Console.WriteLine(((IBooleanValue)readValue).Value);     } }  private static void PrintVariableInfo(IMAPortVariableInfo varInfo) {     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Some information about {0}", varInfo.Name));     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\tdata type: {0}", varInfo.DataType));     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\treadable: {0}", varInfo.Readable));     Console.WriteLine(string.Format(         "\treadable in states: {0} {1} {2}",         varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eDISCONNECTED),         varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_STOPPED),         varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_RUNNING)));     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\twriteable: {0}", varInfo.Writeable));     Console.WriteLine(string.Format(         "\twriteable in states: {0} {1} {2}",         varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eDISCONNECTED),         varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_STOPPED),         varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_RUNNING)));     Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\tSize: {0} x {0}", varInfo.XSize, varInfo.YSize)); } } }

Recently Viewed Topics