Port Configuration XML File Example

Create a port configuration file to configure one or more VeriStand ASAM XIL testbench ports.

Use the following code as an example of a port configuration file for both the Model Access Port (MAPort) and the Electrical Error Simulation Port (EESPort).

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <NIVSPortConfig> <MAPortConfig xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance"> <!-- Replace the following path with the path to your VeriStand project. --> <Project>C:\DataFiles\VeriStandProjects\MyVeriStandProject\MyVeriStandProject.nivsproj</Project> <ShowWorkspace>true</ShowWorkspace> <ShowVeriStandScreen>true</ShowVeriStandScreen> <EESPortConfig> <HWTriggerChannelList> <HWTriggerChannel>Targets/Controller/User Channels/HWTrigger</HWTriggerChannel> </HWTriggerChannelList> <SWTriggerChannelList> <SWTriggerChannel AutoReset="true">Targets/Controller/User Channels/SWTrigger</SWTriggerChannel> </SWTriggerChannelList> </EESPortConfig> <MAPortConfig> <TaskList> <Task>Task100</Task> <Task>Task50</Task> <Task>Task10</Task> </TaskList> <LogPostProcessPeriodMS>500</LogPostProcessPeriodMS> </MAPortConfig> </NIVSPortConfig>