Port Configuration XML File Example

Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Create a port configuration file to configure one or more VeriStand ASAM XIL testbench ports.

Use the following code as an example of a port configuration file for both the Model Access Port (MAPort) and the Electrical Error Simulation Port (EESPort). 

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <NIVSPortConfig> <MAPortConfig xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance"> <!-- Replace the following path with the path to your VeriStand project. --> <Project>C:\DataFiles\VeriStandProjects\MyVeriStandProject\MyVeriStandProject.nivsproj</Project> <ShowWorkspace>true</ShowWorkspace> <ShowVeriStandScreen>true</ShowVeriStandScreen> 	<EESPortConfig> 		<HWTriggerChannelList> 			<HWTriggerChannel>Targets/Controller/User Channels/HWTrigger</HWTriggerChannel> 		</HWTriggerChannelList> 		<SWTriggerChannelList> 			<SWTriggerChannel AutoReset="true">Targets/Controller/User Channels/SWTrigger</SWTriggerChannel> 		</SWTriggerChannelList> 	</EESPortConfig> 	<MAPortConfig> 		<TaskList> 			<Task>Task100</Task> 			<Task>Task50</Task> 			<Task>Task10</Task> 		</TaskList> 		<LogPostProcessPeriodMS>500</LogPostProcessPeriodMS> 	</MAPortConfig> </NIVSPortConfig>

